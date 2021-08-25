Scattered tropical downpours ahead, Keeping an eye on the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deep tropical moisture has led to a healthy coverage of showers and storms. Long-range rain chances may stay high depending on the path of a tropical disturbance.

Scattered downpours will continue to roll across the region though the evening. Most of the rain should end by 10 PM. Clouds will linger through the region with temperatures cooling thanks to the rain. Expect overnight lows to fall into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the east.

Pop-up showers and storms will be possible again Thursday, although the coverage may be a little less. Rain chances will hover around 40%. A morning shower will be possible at the coast with afternoon storms favoring inland areas. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

Rain chances look to stay elevated through the end of the week and the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean. This system is likely to reach the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. Impacts along the Gulf Coast could be felt early next week. Currently, it is unclear how strong this system will become and where it will go.