Scattered Thunderstorms, Unsettled week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are starting out with a few coastal showers trailing inland this morning. As we head towards the afternoon we will see scattered thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.

Storms that form will produce locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and some brief high wind gusts. Closer to the coast the rain chances will be lower around 40% with a 60% chance for our inland communities.

This week is looking particularly wet. A front will approach and stall out leading to a deep tropical air mass. This will lead to on and off showers and storms.