Scattered thunderstorms, Tropical Storm Chantal not to affect land

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday Gulf Coast!

Today will be much like yesterday with a little less rain coverage at 50%. Since we normally see 30% to 40% this time of year, this is still above average. Our highs will still be seasonable in the lower 90s.

Tonight after sunset, shower and thunderstorm activity will die off and we will slip into a muggy night in the mid 70s.

The end of the work week and this weekend look very similar to the weather we have been seeing. We bounce between 50% and 60% thunderstorm coverage and highs near 90°.

The tropics are quiet for our area; however, Tropical Storm Chantal has developed in the Atlantic. It is a low-end tropical storm and is expected to stay that way until this weekend where it is forecasted to become post tropical. This is not a threat to our area, but it is the first named storm in over a month. A good reminder that the peak of hurricane season is close!