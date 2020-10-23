Scattered Thunderstorms Today and Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday everyone. Make sure you keep the umbrella handy today. While today starts mild and mostly dry, rain chances will only increase as we head towards the afternoon. Today brings a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, highs in the low 80s, and partly sunny skies. Tonight will see the rain chance drop to 20% with lows in the mid to upper 60s. As we begin the weekend it’s more scattered showers and storms, but not as many compared to today with a 40% chance with highs in the low 80s. Drier air will move in for Sunday, but temperatures will stay warm.

An active weather pattern is shaping up next week. Another system will bring showers and storms to the region by Wednesday and Thursday. A few strong storms will be possible. By Halloween some cooler air will likely begin to move in.

TROPICS: Hurricane Epsilon continues to move north well east of Bermuda. The system will weaken through the weekend. An area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean will move northeast over Cuba in the coming days. There is a chance for some development early next week.