Thunderstorms have fizzled out, quiet night ahead

This evening, most of the showers and thunderstorms have moved out of our area or dissipated. Nothing new should pop up, and we are in for a quiet night. Lows will slide into the 70s.

Tomorrow we expect much less rain at 20% coverage with highs increasing to the mid 90s due to the lack of rain. For the rest of the week rain coverage increases by the end of the work week with highs soaring into the upper 90s and heat indices well into the triple digits.

The 4th of July looks to be at 40% rain coverage, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s so we will update you if a heat advisory is issued.