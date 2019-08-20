Scattered thunderstorms and seasonable heat

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday Gulf Coast!

Today will be much like the soggy day we had yesterday with a little less shower and thunderstorm coverage at 60%. Again, thunderstorm activity will begin at the coast during the morning hours and spread inland throughout the day. As always in August, some storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Because of the rain coverage, our highs will be seasonable near 90°.

After sunset the thunderstorms will start to die off with lingering showers through the evening. Lows will be in the mid 70s tonight.

The rest of the weeks looks to be pretty wet, similar to yesterday and today with rain coverage between 50% and 60% with highs in the low 90s. This continues through the weekend.

The tropics are still quiet for our area; however, we still have that clump of clouds, showers, and thunderstorms off the coast of New England that has a very low chance of forming into anything tropical. Even if it does, it is heading away from us and will not affect our forecast.