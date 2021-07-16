Scattered Summer Storms with Near Seasonal Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances will climb a bit today with slightly deeper moisture in the area. This morning begins warm and muggy with a slight chance for a shower. Some patchy fog will also be possible early on.

Thunderstorms will begin to develop around the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Locally heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will all be possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Fewer showers and storms are expected for the weekend. Next week is looking quite unsettled. A frontal boundary will arrive next week boosting tropical moisture. Periods of heavy rain appear likely.

The tropics are mostly quiet. The only disturbance is in the northwestern Atlantic and has a low chance of developing. It is not a concern for the Gulf.