Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –

We start out mostly dry and mild today with temps in the 60’s for most and a couple of showers here and there.

Later today, the chance for scattered showers and storms comes back into the picture. The entire News 5 area is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms with our northern counties in a level 2 of 5 risk. The storms will enter our northern counties first and sag south throughout the afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds and hail. The overall tornado risk is very low.

Temps today will reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

We get a brief break late Saturday into Sunday morning before another round of storms is possible Sunday mid-morning in our northern counties moving south throughout the day. Sunday, there is a level 2 of 5 risk in place with the main threats again being damaging winds and hail. This finally clears out Tuesday through midweek. Temps will stay in the 70’s and 80’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.