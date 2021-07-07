Scattered storms will stick around, but rain chances will drop by the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our unsettled weather pattern continues with scattered tropical downpours. Rain chances will run lower as we move through the back half of the work week.

Another round of evening showers and storms is expected with fewer storms after sunset. Temperatures will remain seasonably mild through the overnight period with some scattered clouds. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s. An isolated shower will be possible by sunrise Thursday.

What is left of Tropical Storm Elsa will continue moving northeast up the East Coast of the U.S. A trail of moisture will linger behind the system leading to continued chances for scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain will come during the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Rain chances will drop through the end of the week and into the weekend as some slightly drier air moves in. We anticipate only a few storms by Saturday with highs warming back into the 90s.