Scattered storms Wednesday, Much drier end to the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances are running high over the next 24 hours. A tropical disturbance will boost moisture over the Gulf States.

Isolated showers and storms will linger through the evening mainly impacting counties north of Mobile Bay. We anticipate a lull in the rain after 7 pm, but new showers and storms will develop and focus near the coast after midnight. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s.

Scattered downpours Wednesday morning will start near the tropical disturbance in the Gulf, mainly areas along and east of I-65. Additional storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front west of I-65. That chance will hover around 70% with temperatures topping off in the middle 80s.

That front will usher in some much drier air for the back half of the week. Highs will reach middle and upper 80s with morning lows dropping into the lower and middle 60s. This trend will continue into the weekend. Small rain chances will creep back into the forecast early next week.