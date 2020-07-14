Scattered storms until sunset, summer pattern continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Today has been much like yesterday with hot temperatures, heat advisories, high humidity and afternoon storms. The southern half of our area is under a heat advisory until 7 pm with heat index values of around 110 degrees possible. We are seeing scattered storms pop up on our radar. Although we are not seeing organized severe weather, during the summer, these pop up storms can become strong or briefly severe with gusty winds being the primary threat. These gusty winds can occur along with what we typically see during the summertime such as heavy downpours and frequent lightning. These storms will start to fade after sunset.



Tomorrow we are going to be a little bit cooler (no heat advisory expected) due to a greater coverage of rain and clouds. Again, afternoon storms could become strong in isolated areas. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

The rest of the week shows a continuation of the typical summertime pattern we have been seeing with hot and humid conditions, and afternoon storms.