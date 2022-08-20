MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast!

We have a few coastal showers and storms to start off the morning. Temperatures are very mild with humid conditions across the region. Throughout the rest of the day today, temperatures will gradually warm into the upper-80’s and low-90’s, so it will be slightly warmer than the past couple of days. Rain chances will be more typical for the summertime with a 50 percent chance that you could see scattered storms, especially by the afternoon. Overnight low’s will be seasonable in the mid-70’s.

Tomorrow will bring a rinse and repeat forecast with storms possible by the afternoon and a 50 percent chance of rain with warm temperatures into the upper-80’s and low-90’s.

Rain chances jump to start the week but will gradually taper off by Friday. Temperatures should cool off a bit by Tuesday into the mid-80’s, but we will be back to our summertime temperatures by the end of the work week.

We are still tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Four in southwestern portions of the Gulf of Mexico. It is anticipated to form into a tropical storm today and bring heavy rains to portions of Mexico and southern Texas. This does not pose any threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast!