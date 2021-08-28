Scattered Storms Today, Impacts from Ida tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Waves will kick up along the coast today as Ida gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Wave will rise to around 4-6 feet. Red and double red flags will be up at the coast. With deepening moisture, scattered showers and storms will become more widespread through the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. Easterly winds will pick up through the afternoon and into the evening.

The main impacts from Ida will be felt Sunday and Monday. While the system will make landfall to our west, our part of the Gulf Coast will see impacts. Parts of Alabama will experience 4-8” of rain. The out bands of Ida will present a threat for brief tornadoes. Coastal flooding a storm surge will be a concern. Surge could reach 3-5 feet in Mobile Bay and 1-3 feet at the immediate coast. Tropical storm force wind gusts appear likely for Mississippi and Alabama.

Impacts from Ida will be felt Monday as the storm moves inland. Conditions will quiet down by Tuesday and Wednesday.