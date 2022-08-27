MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast!

This weekend will be a bit drier than the past week, but storms are still possible on both days. We have dry conditions to start the morning, but throughout the rest of the day, showers and storms will be increasingly possible. There is a 50 percent chance that rain will find you today, and that rain will keep our daytime highs a little cooler than average in the mid- to upper-80’s. We will keep a 40 percent chance of rain for Sunday with similar temperatures from today.

The pattern will stay unsettled through the end of the week. Scattered storms will be possible each day with an increased chance by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper-80’s and low-90’s by Tuesday, but overall, we will not see much of a chance in our daytime highs over the next week.

In the tropics, we are still tracking a couple of possible developments. One is in the Caribbean and has just a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days, and another is in the eastern Atlantic and has just a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days. These tropical systems do not pose any immediate threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast, but we are watching them!