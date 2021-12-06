Scattered storms this evening, Unsettled this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A meandering frontal boundary will create an unsettled work week for the Gulf Coast with showers and storms littering the forecast.

Scattered downpours are likely Monday evening with a cold front. Rain should start lightening up after 7 PM. This will be followed by a transition to northerly winds. Temperatures will fall under a cloudy sky to near 50 Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A stalled front will sit in the Northern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. This will keep our region chilly. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s. Spotty rain will be possible through the day with an occasional rumble of thunder.

Scattered storms will continue for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s. Friday will likely be a drier day, but a weekend cold front could bring another chance for strong storms. This front will usher in some much cooler air next week.