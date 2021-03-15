Scattered Storms, Some Strong; Weather Aware Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After spending last week quiet and warm, changes arrive starting today. We are moving into much more of an active pattern this week as showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast and we are keeping a very close eye on the Wednesday forecast. Wednesday will be a WEATHER AWARE DAY.

For those headed out the door early, the day starts mild with a slight chance for a few passing showers.

Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s this afternoon with a few reaching the low 80s. There will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms in our inland communities could become strong and an isolated severe storm or two can’t be ruled out from around midday into the early evening.

Tonight will be another warm night with lows only dropping to the low and mid 60s. Hit or miss showers along with patchy fog will be possible.

Tomorrow will be a lot like today, just with more showers and thunderstorms. Again, a few strong to potentially severe storms can’t be ruled out for areas north of I-10.

On Wednesday we will be WEATHER AWARE. A strong storm system will be moving into our area. The entire News 5 area is included in at least slight risk for severe weather and north of I-10 there is enhanced risk, which is level 3 of 5 meaning numerous severe storms will be possible. All modes of severe weather will be possible, damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Timing looks to be mainly the afternoon into the evening, but as we get closer we will get a better handle on timing and specific threats. Stay tuned.

After this system moves away it will turn cooler and drier for the end of the week into the weekend.