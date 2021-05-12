Scattered Storms Possible Later; Drying Out by Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The storms from the overnight and this morning have moved away, but we’re not done with the rain just yet.

There will likely be a nice break in the weather through the middle half of the day, but we could see another round of scattered storms, mainly near the I-10 corridor, later this afternoon and evening. The Flash Flood Watch for our southern counties will continue through the evening. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The front will continue to move offshore tonight into tomorrow morning. A few lingering showers will be possible through midday tomorrow. Through the afternoon a northerly wind will bring in drier and cooler air. We’ll only warm to the mid-70s tomorrow.

Friday through the weekend we’re back to sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and we’ll get some cool mornings in the 50s as well.