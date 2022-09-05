Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Labor Day, Gulf Coast!

We start out quiet on this Labor Day with a few offshore storms that could skirt the coastline later this morning. Temps are starting in the lower 70’s for most.

Throughout the morning, a few coastal storms are possible similar to what we have seen over the past couple of days. These will spread inland through the afternoon with rain chances at around 50%. Storms will be very hit-or-miss, but some could be strong with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Highs will be close to average in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s for most. Storms will fade around sunset this evening as lows drop back into the 70’s.

Throughout the rest of the week, rain chances will increase to between 50% and 60% starting midweek as more moisture streams into our area. Because of the higher rain chances, temps will stay in the mid-to-upper 80’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking three areas, but none are imminent threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. The first is Hurricane Danielle that will continue to gradually weaken and spin away in the northern Atlantic away from the United States. Tropical Storm Earl is brewing in the central tropical Atlantic, but will curve back off to the north and east as well into the Atlantic. Lastly, there is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a LOW CHANCE for development. We have plenty of time to watch this and we will continue to keep you updated.