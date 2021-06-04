Scattered Storms, Plenty of Humidity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast, happy Friday! Today in a lot of ways will be like yesterday. That means keep the umbrella handy as there will be a decent amount of scattered showers and storms around by this afternoon. In between the rain, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as highs climb to the mid and upper 80s, but with the humidity, it will feel a bit warmer.

Rain chances go down tonight, but not away completely as lows dip to around 70.

It’s more scattered showers and storms for our Saturday, but not as many at a 30% chance as daytime highs continue in the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday and Monday thunderstorms will be likely at a 70% chance both days. Rain chances will level back out by the middle of next week.

The tropics are quiet.