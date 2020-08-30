Scattered storms Monday, drier skies midweek

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We saw coastal showers this morning that moved inland throughout the afternoon. These are very scattered in nature and will fade around sunset. Lows tonight will fall into the mid-to-upper 70’s with mostly cloudy skies and a southwest wind at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow we expect a little less rain at around 40-50% as the deep tropical moisture left over from Hurricane Laura lingers. Highs will be in the upper 80’s near the coast and lower 90’s inland with that humidity sticking around. We keep the high risk for rip currents around for your Monday as well.

Starting Tuesday, drier air will really set in and we will see rain chances go down as we approach midweek with highs in the mid-90’s, and then we go back to our typical summertime pattern by next weekend with rain chances back up to around 30-40%.

We are also watching several disturbances in the tropics. For a full breakdown: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/active-tropics-tracking-several-disturbances/