Scattered storms for Saturday, Watching the tropics for next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Moisture has increased leading to some showers and storms across the Gulf Coast. Rain chances look to linger into Saturday.

Isolated storms forming along the sea breeze will continue sliding north and inland through the evening and into the overnight hours. There will be a lessening in the rain coverage through the night under and partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay mild overnight with a quick shower possible. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 60s. Lows will bottom out near 70 at the coast.

A cold front will slide into the region Saturday. Isolated storms will be possible by sunrise, mainly in our northern/inland communities. Extra clouds will stick around through the day. As the front moves slowly south and east, daytime heating will kick off a few more storms mainly east of I-65. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Drier air will arrive Sunday. Highs will stay well above normal in the 80s with morning lows in the middle 60s.

The weather for the middle of next week will depend on the timing of a cold front and the eventual path of a tropical disturbance. A tropical system in the Caribbean will likely move north through the western half of Cuba this weekend and into the southwester Gulf of Mexico early next week. Models continue to show a surge of deep tropical moisture moving toward the Gulf Coast by Wednesday of next week. A named tropical cyclone could form in the Gulf. The exact impacts of the system, which would be named Zeta, are still in question. That should come into better focus in the days ahead.