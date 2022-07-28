MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances got a boost Thursday. Another round of summertime downpours comes our way to wrap up the work week.

Scattered storms will continue to lessen through the evening and move inland. Temperatures will run cooler for areas that receive rain. For areas that do not, temperatures will remain warm in the 80s this evening. Scattered clouds will remain through the night as temperatures bottom out in the 70s.

Textbook summer weather continues for Friday. A few morning showers are possible along the immediate coast. Storms will continue to develop and drift inland. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s.

Rain chances will run lower for the weekend at 30%. With fewer storms, temperatures will run warmer with highs in the lower, perhaps a few middle 90s. We do not anticipate any significant changes in the overall weather pattern. Highs will remain steamy in the 90s with morning lows in the middle 70s. There will remain daily chances for showers and storms.