Scattered storms fade after sunset, summertime pattern continues through the week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening Gulf Coast!

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: For SW Mobile county until 6:15 PM. Expect wind gusts of up to 60 mph with this storm.

This afternoon, highs have soared to the low-to-mid 90’s with a handful of showers and thunderstorms on the radar. These will fade after sunset. A heat advisory is in place for our MS counties, Baldwin county, Mobile county, and our NW FL counties until 7 pm this evening with heat index values of 108 to 112 degrees possible. Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows in the 70’s.

Tomorrow brings hot temperatures once again in the mid-90’s and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Another heat advisory will likely be issued.

This summer pattern sticks around for the rest of your work week with high humidity, hot temperatures in the 90’s and afternoon storms. The tropics are expected to stay quiet for at least the next 5 days.