Scattered storms decrease overnight, return tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We have seen scattered showers and thunderstorms through this evening including a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings. These storms should move out overnight. Nothing severe is expected. Lows tonight will drop into the 70’s similar to last night with the humidity sticking around.

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow with a marginal risk for severe weather. This means that isolated severe storms are possible with the main threat being gusty winds. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s.

We keep low chances of rain through the weekend with highs near 90 degrees.

Tropical Storm Dolly in the northern Atlantic is expected to dissipate by the end of the week as it moves over colder water. It will not impact the United States.