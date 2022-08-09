MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms have been prevalent today with deep tropical moisture. Unsettled weather looks to continue through the rest of the week.

Scattered clouds will remain as shower slowly come to an end this evening. Some clearing is expected through the night. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s tonight. A few showers and storms look to form Wednesday morning along the coast.

The pattern of scattered tropical downpours looks to continue into the middle of the work week. Isolated showers and storms will begin at the coast around daybreak. New storms will develop and push inland into the afternoon. Locally heavy rain appears possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Higher rain chances will continue through the end of the week. Some drier air aloft will move into the region for the weekend. This will help to limit the coverage of showers and storms. Highs will get closer to 90 with morning lows in the 70s.