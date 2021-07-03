Scattered storms continue for the holiday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We saw coastal showers and storms this afternoon that did produce minor flooding. These will continue to fade as the sun sets. Lows tonight will drop to the low-to-mid 70’s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

For your Fourth of July, we could see a couple of coastal showers in the morning, but scattered showers and storms return for the afternoon mainly concentrated near the coast. These will start to fade as the sun sets, but some lingering showers could stick around for the fireworks. Highs for your Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 80’s.

Thanks to a front that stalled over our area, rain chances stick around through next week with highs in the 80’s. We continue to track Elsa in the tropics…As of now, the News 5 area is not in the cone of uncertainty, but as it is far out, we will continue to watch. But the good news is right now, not an imminent threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. For more information: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/tropical-storm-elsas-path-latest-update/