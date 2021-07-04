Scattered storms continue for the Fourth of July

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Independence Day!

This afternoon we saw coastal showers and storms that will continue to hang around through this evening. The good news is, by the time we get to fireworks, most of the storms should fade with just a lingering chance of a shower or two. Lows tonight will drop to the low-to-mid 70’s.

We keep a scattered shower and storm chance around for your Monday starting at the coast and spreading inland through the day. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s.

Thanks to a cold front that is forecast to stall over our area, rain chances stick around between 40 and 50% for the week with highs in the 80’s.

We continue to track Elsa in the tropics…The forecast path has been pretty consistent for the past several days with Elsa passing well east of the News 5 area. We will continue to track closely, but it looks like our neighborhood will likely be on the west, or dry side, of the storm. For the latest path of Elsa, head to https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/tropical-storm-elsa-path-latest-update/.