Scattered storm wind down this evening, Rain chances stay elevated this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been a more unsettled day with steamy conditions and scattered downpours. Long-term rain chances will depend on the eventual track of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around through the evening. The trend will be for rain to wind down after sunset and through the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay warm in the lower and middle 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers and storms may develop again during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.

Moisture will stay high for Wednesday leading to a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Morning rain will wind down through the middle of the day with new pop-up storms forming after 2 PM. A few storms will contain some heavy rain. Highs will stay slightly below average in the middle 80s. Rain chances will drop a bit for Thursday.

Rain chances will likely rise for the Gulf Coast for the weekend as Tropical Storm Cristobal begins moving north. The exact track of the storm is uncertain and changes in the eventual track will affect weekend rain chances.