Scattered showers with clouds

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The cloudy and rainy conditions will continue to end this weekend. Today will be a lot like yesterday with a 50% chance of rain and mostly cloudy conditions.

We are not under a risk of flooding today with most of the showers expected to be light to moderate. Highs will be getting into the low 80s. It will feel awfully muggy out there throughout the day today. Overnight we will be dipping into the mid 70s with cloudy conditions. Off and on showers will continue into the start of this week.