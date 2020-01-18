Scattered showers tonight, cooler and breezy tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday, Gulf Coast!

Today has been a wet and dreary day for most, but that will clear out for your Sunday! For now, we will continue to see scattered showers and a rumble of thunder or two this evening and overnight. Lows will dip into the 40’s in the wake of a cold front that will pass our area tonight.

Tomorrow morning we may see some lingering clouds and a shower or two, but all of that will clear out by lunchtime and we will be left with mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Typically after cold fronts we see gusty winds from the north and tomorrow will be no exception (10-20 mph). Highs will struggle to get out of the 50’s tomorrow with that cold air pumping into our area.

The start of your work week looks sunny, but CHILLY! We are looking at highs in the 40’s and 50’s and lows in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday looks like your coldest morning with lows in the upper 20’s with wind chill in the lower 20’s. Bundle up!!

On Wednesday into Thursday we will start to see the clouds come back in with showers making a return on Friday associated with a quick-moving system. This will clear out for most of your weekend.