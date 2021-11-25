Scattered Showers Tonight, Cold Black Friday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Thanksgiving, Gulf Coast! We had a lovely day with a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures around the low-70’s. Tracking a cold front passing through tonight brining a 60% chance of showers to our area.

The rain should be out of here by sunrise on Black Friday. In the wake of this front, much cooler air will move in with highs in the upper 50’s on Friday and lows in the mid-to-upper 30’s Saturday morning. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect Saturday morning with temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible. Sunshine continues through the weekend and into next weekend!

