Scattered showers tomorrow, warming trend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight we will see lows a little bit warmer than last night. Inland communities will stay in the low-to-mid 60’s where the coastline will be in the mid-to-upper 60’s. The south wind at around 5 mph will continue with mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is also possible after 1 am, so take a couple of extra minutes if you are heading out early tomorrow and take it slow!

About a third of our area will see showers and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow, mainly concentrated in the northern half of our viewing area, but a passing shower is possible for anyone in our area. The Storm Prediction has issued a very low chance of severe weather in our most NE communities including NE Clarke and northern Monroe counties in the peak heating of the afternoon. While this chance is low, have a way to get warnings just in case! Highs will be in the mid-70’s at the coast and lower 80’s inland.

After tomorrow we clear out a tad and warm up with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80’s and lower rain chances through the rest of the week.