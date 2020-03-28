Scattered showers tomorrow, pattern shift ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast and happy weekend!

Tonight we will see mild temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s. Inland communities will stay in the mid-to-upper 60’s where the coastline will be in the lower 70’s. The south wind at around 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph will continue with increasing clouds. Patchy fog is also possible after 1 am, so take a couple of extra minutes if you are heading out early tomorrow and take it slow!

Tomorrow will be a little cooler in the low-to-mid 80s as a cold front makes its way through our area. We will see some scattered showers associated with the front, but rain chances stay relatively low between 20% and 30%.

The front will then stall to our south, lift through our area as warm front sometime Tuesday creating the possibility for thunderstorms. We will keep you updated on this! A cold front is expected to pass behind the warm front, causing temperatures to go back to more seasonable in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s for the rest of you work week.