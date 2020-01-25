Scattered showers tomorrow afternoon, seasonable temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend, Gulf Coast!

I hope you enjoyed the blue skies and sunshine today! Tonight we will start to bring in the clouds with lows dipping into the upper 30’s inland and low to mid 40’s near and south of I-10. We will have a westerly wind that will become calm throughout the night.

A low pressure system will move to our south tomorrow and we will get some moisture and rain from that, bumping up our rain chances. Keep that umbrella handy for any outdoor plans for your Sunday, mainly in the afternoon, evening and early Monday morning!

After that rain moves out Monday morning, we have seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week (highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s)with scattered rain chances coming back Wednesday and Friday.