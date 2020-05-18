Scattered Showers Today; Somewhat Unsettled Work-Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday Gulf Coast. Today’s forecast headlines include tracking Arthur, rain today, and a somewhat unsettled pattern through most of the week.

As for Arthur, it will move near or just east of the North Carolina Coast today. By tomorrow it will be moving east, away from the US. As it moves east and moves into cooler water, it is expected it will become subtropical. This does not pose a threat to the Gulf and the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Today, keep the umbrella handy just in case. Not everyone will see wet weather today, but more than half the area will at a 60% chance. We could see a few thunderstorms throughout the day, however, severe weather is not likely. Highs will reach the lower 80s under a partly sunny sky.

Tonight will bring some clearing and slightly cooler temperatures with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry and seasonable day with increasing clouds as the day moves along. By Tuesday night, we’ll introduce a slight chance for rain. For mid-week through Friday each day bring near seasonable temperatures and a slight chance for rain.

By the end of the week rain chances will go down and our temperatures will begin to go up.