Scattered Showers Today and Soaking Rain Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway through the week Gulf Coast! Today’s headlines include morning fog, scattered showers, plenty of rain tomorrow, and a brighter end to the week

Scattered light showers will be possible through today. Thanks to a cold front today’s temperatures will be split. In our southeastern counties, highs will reach the lower and middle 70s. In our northern communities, highs may only reach the lower and middle 60s. By tonight, rain chances will once again be on the rise.

Another piece of energy will move through the region on Thursday. Expect steady light to moderate rain through the day with temperatures continuing to fall. Temperatures will hold in the 50s for most of the day.

Sunshine returns on Friday! Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Mornings will stay chilly through Saturday with low temperatures in the 30s. Rain chances will rise again for Sunday and Monday. The best chance for rain appears to be Sunday night into Monday morning. If this holds, daytime parades for Joe Cain and Lundi Gras should be good to go! Being more than a few days out, this is subject to change. On Mardi Gras it looks seasonable with a slight chance for rain. We’ll continue to fine-tune the Mardi Gras forecast!