Scattered showers this morning, warm day ahead

MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! A strong low pressure is developing over the Central Plains and will cross over the Ohio River Valley brining winter weather up North and scattered showers down South. Today there is a 40% chance of scattered showers throughout the start of your Sunday.

We will be in the warm sector of the system with highs in the low 70s and surging humidity. An isolated thunderstorm is possible but mainly showers are in the forecast. By 1 pm this afternoon, we should be drying out with a lovely and chilly Sunday evening ahead. There might be a few lingering clouds tonight with clearing skies Monday morning.

Starting out next week highs will be in the low to mid 50s with lows near freezing Tuesday morning. The next system with rain will come by the end of next week.