Scattered showers this Morning, cloudy afternoon

Good Morning Gulf Coast! This morning we are waking up to scattered, light showers across our region. As we head into the late Morning hours there will be a 30% chance of rain and diminish as we head into the afternoon. This afternoon we will be mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine.

This afternoon our temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow we will be partly cloudy with only a 10% chance of showers. A stationary front will build North of us setting up a cloudy and rainy week ahead.

On Tuesday, we will start heating up with temperatures in the mid-80s with 40% chance of thunderstorms. On Wednesday we will be in the upper 80s with a high of 87 degrees. The rain chances will stay around 30% to end the week.