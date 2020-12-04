Scattered showers this morning, clearing afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are tracking a line of showers passing through our region early this morning. There is a 60% chance of rain throughout your morning and into the early afternoon.



We could see periods of gusty winds associated with these thunderstorms. By this afternoon, the rain should be leaving our region. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the evening as a cold front approaches from the west and then clearing by the late evening hours.



Rain chances will come to an end by 1 pm Friday with drier air moving in behind the front. Skies will begin clearing with a steady wind out of the northwest. Temperatures will reach the low 60s during the afternoon. We are set for another push of chilly air. Morning lows will fall back into the 30s by Saturday.