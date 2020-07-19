Scattered showers, steamy afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Today is going to be a lot like yesterday with mostly sunny skies and a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Throughout the morning we have been seeing showers trailing from the Gulf of Mexico. We have a 30% chance of pop up thunderstorms this afternoon.

By the coast the highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s and inland it will be in the mid 90s. Be careful of the water if you are going to the beach because there is a high risk for rip currents.

The heat index values could range from 100-105 in the peak of the heat this afternoon. Tomorrow it is a similar set-up with low rain chances and sunny skies. There is a building high pressure across the SE that is keeping our temperatures high and our rain chances low. On Tuesday and into next week rain chances will rise with building moisture in our environment.