Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start out more mild and humid with temps in the 60’s. Our area is currently between systems but with increased southerly flow, scattered showers are possible for today and even the next 7 days. We are already seeing a few showers here and there near our coastline this morning. We are also seeing some patchy dense fog, so be careful on that morning commute!

Throughout the day, the fog will clear and the chance for a few showers will continue. Highs will reach the lower 80’s north of I-10 and upper 70’s at the coast. Tonight, lows will be mild in the 60’s.

This weekend brings warm temps in the low-to-mid 80’s and scattered showers possible each day at around a 30% chance. Neither day will be a washout, but keep an eye on the radar for any outdoor plans.

This unsettled pattern will continue into next week with scattered rain chances continuing. We will also continue our warming trend with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s and lows in the 60’s.