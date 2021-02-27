Scattered showers, mostly cloudy afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We started out the day with dense fog and as we head towards the afternoon are seeing a few showers. Temperatures are warming into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon!

There is a 20% chance of seeing a shower throughout your Saturday and Sunday. The skies will be mostly cloudy but we might see a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s throughout Sunday.

A front is expected to pass on Monday with a 50% chance of seeing a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low 70s and we will drop into the mid 60s by the middle of next week.