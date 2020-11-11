Scattered Showers for Veterans Day; Drier Weather Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Wednesday morning. Today’s headlines include tracking the tropics, summer-ish today, and cooler weather not far away.

Today begins with temperatures in the 70s with pockets of patchy fog and some light passing showers.

Deeper tropical moisture rotating well north of Eta will make its way into the region ahead of an approaching cold front. This will lead to a good bit of cloud cover, warm temperatures, high humidity, and a better coverage of showers and storms today. Most of the rain will come this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will move through bringing in some drier air for Thursday.

Eta will stay well east of our stretch of the Gulf Coast leading to a fairly quiet weather pattern for the weekend. Another cold front will bring a more dramatic cool down next week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are tracking Theta in the eastern Atlantic. It’s not a concern. The disturbance in the Caribbean is likely to become Iota but looks like it’s headed towards Central America. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it.