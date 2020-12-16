Scattered showers early, mostly cloudy afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are seeing a line of showers pass through our area early this morning. By 7am most of the showers will be exiting our region with a spotty left-over shower possible throughout the morning hours.

Throughout the rest of the morning and mid-day is will be mostly cloudy with breezy conditions. We could see wind gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. By the evening we should be clearing with cooler temperatures on the way!

Thursday and Friday Morning, we will likely be waking up to temperatures below freezing in the low 30s with a slight breeze. Wind Chill values could be in the upper 20s. Thursday afternoon we have a high of 53 degrees with sunny conditions. We will be slowly warming to the low 60s by this upcoming weekend. The next wave of rain will be this Sunday.