Scattered showers arrive tonight, Slight cooler weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have streamed into the region ahead of an overnight and early-morning rain chance.

It was a comfortable end to the work week. High clouds streaming into the region will continue to thicken up through the evening and overnight. A weak weather system will move southeast though the northern Gulf Coast. This will provide the region with a few showers with the best chance for scattered rain arriving after midnight. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 40s. Showers could linger into early Saturday morning.

Some clouds will linger Saturday as the weather system slides away into the Gulf of Mexico. Expect more sunshine through the afternoon with highs rebounding into the middle 60s. Winds will stay steady and out of the north.

A streak of dry and sunny weather will begin Sunday. Temperatures will stay cooler than average for the second half of the weekend with lows near 40 and highs in the middle 60s. A warming trend will begin Monday and continue through the week. Highs will reach the 70s starting Tuesday and close in on 80° by Thursday.