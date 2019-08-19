Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday!

Today will be wetter than yesterday with coastal showers possible early this morning and afternoon showers and thunderstorms where more than half of the area will get wet. Some could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Because of the increased rain chance, our temperatures will be a tad bit cooler than yesterday in the lower 90s.

As the sun sets tonight, showers and thunderstorms will decrease in coverage, and we will slip into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow is similar to today with scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90s. After Tuesday, the rest of the week is a summertime pattern with near normal temperatures and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The tropics are quiet for our area; however, there is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms off of the coast of Virginia. This will mostly likely not develop into anything tropical (10%), but even if it does, it will not affect our forecast.