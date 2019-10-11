Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, cooler weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!

Today’s weather will be dominated by an approaching cold front. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Ahead of this front, our rain chances will increase to around 50% this afternoon and evening, concentrated in areas west of Mobile Bay. As you head east, rain chances drop off to between 20% and 40%. There is a HIGH RISK of rip currents at the beaches today.

After the cold front passes many of us, clouds and isolated showers will linger into Saturday morning. The exact temperature forecast is tricky for tomorrow. The cold front is expected to stall somewhere over our area as it encounters the warm Gulf waters. Exactly where this happens will determine how far the temperature will drop, but most will see the 60s and 70s for most of the day tomorrow. The further west you go, the cooler it will be. Right now, the front is forecast to stall somewhere in the Florida Panhandle, so these eastern communities will see slight relief.

Next week, temperatures will warm back up into the mid 80s with rain chances sticking to around 40%.

There is still a FIRE ALERT for the state of Alabama and a BURN BAN for the state of Mississippi as the drought has gotten worse. This is expected to change as more rain is in the forecast, but we will keep you updated! For more information: https://www.weather.gov/mob/droughtinfo.

The tropics are quiet for our area, but we are watching a few areas in the Atlantic and Caribbean. None are a threat to our area.