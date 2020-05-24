Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and overnight, warm and muggy

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight we will see mild temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s very similar to last night. Inland communities will stay in the mid-to-upper 60’s where the closer to the beaches will stay in the low 70’s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue through this afternoon and then we will clear for a bit and then come back again after midnight.

Highs tomorrow will a little bit cooler tomorrow in the mid-to-upper 80’s because of more cloud cover and rain chances. Scattered showers are possible in the morning with thunderstorms making a comeback in the afternoon.

After tomorrow, we have afternoon rain chances each day with highs in the 80’s. The tropics are quiet.