Scattered showers and thunderstorms, eye on tropics

Today will be less wet than yesterday with shower and thunderstorm coverage at around 60%. Because we will have less rain, highs will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tonight, we could have some lingering showers after sunset and lows will be muggy in the mid 70s.

By tomorrow night and into Thursday, a “cold” front is forecasted to pass our area. While the temperature will not change much, it will feel cooler due to less humidity. It will also give us some clear weather with little rain chance to round out your work week. By the time we hit Labor Day weekend, we are back to afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

