Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting with some coastal showers and storms this morning with some other isolated showers here and there as well. Temps are starting in the 70’s for most.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s thanks to more rain coverage expected. Scattered showers and storms will return after lunch (60% chance)…..Some could be strong with lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

Throughout the rest of the week, rain chances will remain between 50% and 60% with highs near where they should be this time of year in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Rain chances stay elevated into the holiday weekend as well.

In the tropics, we are tracking three disturbances but none of them are imminent threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. More information: https://bit.ly/3QWKnb9